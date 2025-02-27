South Philadelphia bakery feeling impact of rising egg costs

Philadelphia baker trying to keep business afloat as prices of eggs continue to rise

National restaurants like Denny's and Waffle House recently announced a surcharge on meals with eggs. This comes as the cost of eggs continues to increase.

And bakers around Philadelphia are also feeling the impact, as eggs are one of their top three main ingredients.

The South Philadelphia bakery Kay Kay's is known for its whimsical cakes, cupcakes and viral sensation burn cakes.

In the early mornings, you can find owner Kaylyn Kahana serving up the most important meal of the day.

"You don't want to pay too much for a breakfast sandwich," Kahana said.

Kahana is facing severe sticker shock as the price of her top-used ingredient keeps jumping.

"Everything we do involves eggs: French toast, egg breakfast sandwich, the cakes, the pastries, the cookies," Kahana said.

Eggs for sale at $0.66 per egg from a supermarket on February 10, 2025 in Monterey Park, California. A resurgence of avian flu, which first struck the United States in 2022, is hitting chicken farms hard, sending egg prices soaring and rattling consumers accustomed to buying this dietary staple for only a few dollars. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Her new norm every day is now tracking the price of eggs.

"I'll put it to you this way, when we first opened 8 years ago a case of eggs cost about $9.50 to $10. This morning I paid $125 for that same case of eggs," Kaylyn said.

Kaylyn goes through three to four cases a week. They are still over a month from the business's busy season, which includes the wedding season and Easter.

"Easter is usually when you expect to pay the high prices for eggs. They are in demand, everybody wants them," Kahana said.

Kahana has had to add an egg surcharge to her breakfast sandwiches. She says her customers understand.

"They are in the grocery store every day, they see it. We have wonderful customers who are willing to pay for the services, but it still weighs heavy on me to charge so much for something you want to enjoy," Kahana said.