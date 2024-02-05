Kay Kay's bakery in South Philadelphia goes viral with Jason Kelce "burn cake"

Kay Kay’s in South Philadelphia putting Super Bowl spin on her own sweet treats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Cakes nowadays push the limits. It's about more than just frosting and candles; you might have numerous layers of buttercream, fondant decorations, and even hand-crafted flowers and figurines.

But now there's a new craze in cakes, and if you blink, you might miss it.

"Burn cakes" are the latest confectionary craze, and a local baker in South Philadelphia is putting her Super Bowl spin on it.

"It's basically a regular cake with two different kinds of sugar paper on it. We layer a thicker paper on it. We build a thick buttercream border. Light a thinner wafer paper. The wafer paper will burn faster and cleaner. It will expose the higher quality image underneath it," explained Kaylyn Kahana, owner of Kay Kay's Cakes, located at 1850 West Ritner Street.

Kay Kay's Cakes is lighting the internet on fire after her burn cake featuring Jason Kelce went viral.

Kahana said these themed burn cakes are on trend and very popular. Her social media spiked after she posted a burn cake with the top layer that reads, "There's only one Kelce I'm watching this Super Bowl for." Underneath was the now-famous picture of a shirtless Jason Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Divisional Round game.

Kahana says the bakery will take Super Bowl orders up until Wednesday, Feb. 7.

You can catch Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 airing on CBS.