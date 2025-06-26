SEPTA riders frustrated at prospect their train route could be cut: "It's horrible"

Paoli-Thorndale passengers say life would be "really difficult" without SEPTA Regional Rail line

SEPTA board members will meet Thursday afternoon to vote on a proposed budget that would drastically cut services and raise fares on all of its rail lines and bus routes.

The proposal, which would affect all 800,000 SEPTA riders, is being considered as the transit agency grapples with a massive deficit.

SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit starting July 1, the Philadelphia-based transit authority says.

Advocates and residents say the cuts will be devastating, especially for communities like Strawberry Mansion that rely on public transit. Nine routes through that neighborhood could be discontinued or reduced by up to 20%.

If approved, 50 bus routes, the Broad-Ridge Spur subway and five Regional Rail lines would be eliminated, including the Cynwyd line, the Chestnut Hill West line, the Paoli-Thorndale line, the Trenton line and the Wilmington-Newark line.

All other remaining lines and routes would experience a system-wide 20% cut in services.

SEPTA would also implement a 9 p.m. curfew and cut all special services.

The agency would then raise fares by 21.5% across the board.

SEPTA's board meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the authority will host a media availability once the vote has concluded. You can watch live in the player above.

Paoli-Thorndale riders frustrated at prospect of cuts

Steffie Snyder, who was waiting for a train at the Paoli-Thorndale line's Ardmore station, expressed frustration about the proposed cuts.

"It's horrible," Snyder said. "Thousands and thousands of people go to work; they need the train."

Nancy McGuire relies on the Paoli-Thorndale train to get to work.

"Terrible," McGuire said. "Having to find an alternate route is going to be really difficult."

If board members approve the proposed budget, the cuts would start to go into effect Aug. 24, while the increased fares would be implemented at the start of September.

What's next

SEPTA and local leaders are hoping state lawmakers will approve additional funding to prevent the cuts and fare hikes from taking effect.

Gov. Josh Shapiro previously told CBS Philadelphia he's working with lawmakers to approve a funding plan he announced earlier in the year. Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would provide nearly $300 million to fund mass transit in the state. The state Senate has not yet voted on that legislation.

