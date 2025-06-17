Amid potential SEPTA cuts, Pennsylvania House passes funding for mass transit

Amid SEPTA potentially slashing service and raising fares, the Pennsylvania House passed legislation Tuesday that would provide nearly $300 million to fund mass transit in the state, Gov. Josh Shapiro's office announced. It passed with a bipartisan 107-96 vote and will now head to the state Senate.

The proposal includes $292 million in new funding for mass transit in Shapiro's 2025-26 budget, and it will also address road and bridge repairs in Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

"My proposal to fund mass transit just passed the PA House for the fourth time," Shapiro said in a statement. "This bipartisan bill injects critical dollars into public transit across Pennsylvania and adds new funding to repair roads and bridges — because folks rely on both to get where they need to go. It's time for the Senate to get this funding done in this year's budget."

The legislation would generate $1.5 billion over five years to support 52 transit systems in Pennsylvania and create new jobs, according to a news release.

In a statement, a SEPTA spokesperson said that the transportation agency was "encouraged" by Tuesday's vote.

"This is an important step, and we are grateful for the tireless efforts of our legislative delegation to advance this vital legislation," the spokesperson said in part. "We look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Shapiro and all members of the Pennsylvania Senate and House to ensure that SEPTA and transit agencies across Pennsylvania have the resources to maintain critical service."

Rep. Ben Waxman, a Democrat who represents Center City and South Philadelphia, said he voted yes on Tuesday's bill.

"I just voted yes on a bill to fund SEPTA and public transit through the Governor's sales tax reallocation plan," he wrote on X. "It's not final yet, but we're building momentum. Last session, we passed three transit funding bills that all died in the Senate. This time, we're getting it done. The vote comes as SEPTA faces a $213 million funding gap in new fiscal year, which begins on July 1."

Earlier this year, SEPTA announced the potential for service cuts, including the elimination of 50 bus routes and five Regional Rail train lines, and a 21.5% fare hike as it stares down a $213 million deficit.

The cuts would also close 66 stations, and a 9 p.m. curfew would be in place at SEPTA metro stations, which include subways and trolleys.

As the shortfall looms, riders said the potential cuts would be life-altering for the Philadelphia region.