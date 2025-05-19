As SEPTA shortfall looms, riders say possible major cuts would hurt families, businesses in Philadelphia area

SEPTA is, once again, facing a major hole in its budget. The Philadelphia-based transit agency says it's staring down a $213 million shortfall in its operating budget starting on July 1. If it doesn't get money from the state, leaders say major cuts will take place across its system.

On Monday, SEPTA held its first public hearing on its operating budget, drawing dozens of speakers who expressed concerns about what the cuts could mean to them.

"We only have one car in our household," said one woman. "I don't know what we'd do if I couldn't take the train to work."

"How can we get to school? How can we get back from school?" asked another woman who said her children ride the Paoli-Thorndale to and from school.

The Paoli-Thorndale Line is one of five Regional Rail lines that would be on the chopping block if SEPTA doesn't get an infusion of state cash. The transit agency says it would also cut 50 bus lines, slash services by 20% on all remaining lines, and stop all metro and regional rail service at 9 p.m.

The agency also says it would raise fares by 21.5%.

Those who spoke at Monday morning's meeting say these kinds of changes could be life-altering.

"Our business district is really centered right across the street from the train station. We have a historic, scenic downtown. And I don't know how those businesses are going to survive," said Fred Bush, president of the Narberth Borough Council.

"I potentially wouldn't have my job anymore," said Lauren Montgomery, who works in volunteer services at CHOP. "I rely on SEPTA to get to work. We're currently building our family, we need a bigger house. Our property values are diminished if we lose access to public transportation."

SEPTA was in a similar situation last year when the agency faced an even larger $240 million shortfall. Then, Gov. Josh Shapiro stepped in and flexed millions of dollars from PennDOT road projects to stave off major cuts from the agency.

But SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer says that option isn't likely this time around, and what the agency really needs is consistent funding from the state.

"That is really the only solution at this point, is something that is permanent and sustainable, now and into the future," Sauer said.

This year, Shapiro's proposed public transit funding would send $168 million to SEPTA, coupled with money from Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

Outside Monday's hearing, some Democratic state lawmakers rallied to support that funding being passed. But it has again run into opposition from Republicans and rural lawmakers, after the funding was chopped out of the final budget process.

Some Republicans have said funding for public transit statewide, not just SEPTA, needs to be balanced with money to fix aging roads and bridges. The top Republican in the Democratic-controlled state House also introduced legislation last month that would have SEPTA privatize its bus service.

"Privatizing SEPTA's busing operations serves to offload operational costs and expenses of a portion of SEPTA's overall portfolio and can help alleviate expenses while offering a more efficient way to deliver the same service," said state Rep. Jesse Topper.

Questions about that bill got a mixed reaction from those at the SEPTA hearing Monday.

"I'm interested to hear what Rep. Topper might have more to say on that, but it's not something we've considered up to this point," Sauer said.

"I absolutely reject it. It's not a serious proposal," said state Sen. Nikil Saval.

But that doesn't mean conversations aren't happening. Last week, Sauer traveled to Harrisburg to meet with lawmakers and discuss SEPTA funding. And on Friday, Saval says he and other local lawmakers hosted House and Senate Transportation Committee members in the city, taking them on a tour of SEPTA's facilities and hearing from advocates.

"There's openness to this funding," Saval said. "The question is what is the overall transportation package? What is the overall number?"

SEPTA has two more planned public meetings to address its operating budget at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1234 Market Street in Philadelphia.