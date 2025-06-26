Paoli-Thorndale passengers say life would be "really difficult" without SEPTA Regional Rail line SEPTA's board is set to vote on its "doomsday" budget Thursday, which would cut 50 bus routes and five Regional Rail Lines including the Paoli-Thorndale Line in order to cut costs. The Pennsylvania legislature has not yet passed a bill that would fully fund SEPTA and other public transit agencies that need a boost after the expiration of federal funding. Brandon Goldner speaks to passengers in Ardmore.