School closings, delayed openings in Philadelphia area: February 6, 2025

A wintry mix of snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain is making its way toward the Delaware Valley Wednesday night. Throughout Thursday morning, we can expect all of these to occur somewhere in our area.

By midday Thursday, everything should change over to rain, but needless to say, travel conditions will not be ideal, and some schools have already announced closures and delayed openings. Make backup plans now if this impacts your family.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region, including South Jersey and Delaware. Check to see if your school made the list below.

Delays on this page are current as of