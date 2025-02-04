Snow possible in Philadelphia region Wednesday night, messy commute Thursday

The Philadelphia region is bracing for a busy middle and end of the week when it comes to weather.

By Wednesday morning, the clouds will thicken ahead of our next weather maker, which is set to start with light snow Wednesday evening, ramping up a bit overnight before transitioning to an all-out winter potpourri, depending on where you are in the Delaware Valley.

By the morning commute on Thursday, we may likely have rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet — all at the same time somewhere in our area. By the midday hours, it should all change over to rain, delivering an inch or more in spots, especially north into the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

CBS News Philadelphia

The snow, followed by freezing rain and sleet, will compact on the roadways, especially north and west of the city. This "layering" is like lasagna — except the end result isn't as nice, with a freeze and refreeze on the roadways that could cause issues if you're trying to navigate the commute Thursday morning.

Budget plenty of extra time Thursday to get around, and most importantly, take it slow!

CBS News Philadelphia

Needless to say, travel conditions will not be ideal and the potential for morning school delays are in the conversation. Make backup plans now if your family is impacted by this.

The precipitation ends by Thursday evening, and by Friday the skies will clear and temps will, once again, be in the mid-40s.

Then we track yet another potential winter system set to deliver some snow or snow-rain mix on Saturday, mainly later in the day and leading into Super Bowl Sunday. This will end as rain once again, repeating a similar pattern to what we'll see early Thursday.

Super Bowl forecast in New Orleans, Philadelphia

This forecast will evolve, so stay tuned.

In New Orleans, fans will enjoy the game in the dry, temperature-controlled Superdome. Outside temperatures will be in the 70s with increasing clouds.

In Philadelphia, we could see rain or snow or a mix, especially in the morning, with the tail end of a system that will bring a wintry mix starting Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. High 36, Low 28.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert, mix to rain. High 42, Low 29.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 39.

Saturday: P.m. snow/rain. High 35, Low 26.

Sunday: Morning rain. High 46, Low 32.

Monday: Clouds, some sun. High 40, Low 26.

Tuesday: Wintry mix? High 36, Low 27.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.