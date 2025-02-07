Eagles' Cooper DeJean will be wearing custom-made cleats during Super Bowl 2025. Here's why they're special.

Inside the Hunt: A look at the Philadelphia Eagles' journey to Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean will turn 22 on Sunday. When the rookie takes the field in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, he'll be wearing custom-designed cleats made by a father-son duo in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

"This week, by far, has been the busiest that we've had in months," Ryan Stevens said.

Stevens is working overtime to design, create, and deliver custom shoes and cleats through NXT LVL Customs ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

"Probably about a dozen or so just in the last couple weeks," Stevens said. "Cleats always take a little bit more because there's just so much more prep involved."

His dad, Ron Stevens, also known as the "Prep Guy," is there to help.

"In a previous job, I worked in a body shop as a painter," Ron Stevens said.

The two run the father-and-son business out of their homes in Yardley and Downingtown.

"I would never dreamed to be doing a lot of stuff that we're doing now," Ron Stevens said.

NXT LVL Customs began in 2020 and has grown its roster to designing for MLB royalty — including Bryson Stott, Edmundo Sosa, John Kruk and Mike Schmidt — to NFL superstars.

On the field of the Caesars Superdome Sunday, the Stevens will see their work on the NFL's biggest stage.

DeJean will wear custom-made cleats by NXT LVL Customs during Super Bowl LIX. Stevens shared the cleats with the rookie before he left for New Orleans.

"We put his area code from where he's from to Philly," Ryan Stevens said. "And then, we also put his number."

Ryan Stevens has designed for DeJean before and also for "Big Dom" DiSandro.

"I get that a lot of time," Ryan Stevens said. "Like, how do you, how are you so cool about everything? It's just like, hasn't set it in yet."

It's safe to say all of this is a Philly kid's dream and one the father and son can share.

"We were fans first, and this was second," Ron Stevens said. So, for me, this is like the best of both worlds."