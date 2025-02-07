Why the Eagles "without question" believe there's more to unlock in Jordan Davis

Looking at the raw numbers, it's easy to think Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis would be a disappointment as a former first-round pick.

Davis only has 27 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two passes defensed in 17 games. He played 37% of the snaps in a rotation with Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker. He logged just 10 pressures and a 5.4% pressure rate.

Even with the stats not showing progress, Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt sees the progression Davis has made throughout the season. There are parts of Davis' game Hurtt is unlocking.

"I'll tell you what. He's not even remotely close to being a finished product," Hurtt said during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. "He went from a world where all he was asked to do in college was play lateral and eat up combination blocks and let linebackers go make tackles. He already does that really, really well.

"So what I'm asking him to do is splitting those combinations. When the linebackers get downhill and the double team comes off, you need to make these plays. He's getting better at that. I want him to understand that when he's in the game, he can rush the passer too. With all these physical traits, you can rush the passer. Now, let's build your rush and see that come to life."

Davis' NFC title performance "not a one-time occurrence"

The work Davis has put in with Hurtt paid off in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. Davis had three pressures in 13 pass-rushing snaps, with a sack and a 25% pressure rate. Even in the limited snaps, this was arguably the game of the season for Davis as a pass rusher.

"That's not a one-time occurrence," Hurtt said. "He's going to continue to get better in that area. So I'm not going to peg him as a one-trick pony or a guy that's on a limited basis. His game is still improving."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during the NFL championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP

The Eagles have seen noticeable improvements in Davis. He's caught wind of it too.

"His contribution to my development is immense," Davis said. "Even when I was watching the game against the Chiefs and before that in the Super Bowl just to see how I've grown, especially over the course of the year. It was noticeable. It breeds confidence and it's a great feeling to just be a part of this team and to contribute to this team.

"Any way I can grow in this league, I'm going to grow. If you're not growing, you're falling back. The things he taught me, the confidence he gives me. is immense."

What will the Eagles do about Davis' fifth-year option?

Davis is in his third year in the league, and the Eagles are going to have to decide on his fifth-year option in May. A former first-round pick, Davis is projected to make $11.4 million in the 2026 season if the Eagles pick up his option. If not, he plays the final season of his rookie contract and can hit free agency after the 2025 season.

Hurtt sent out a warning for anyone who wants to put the bust level on Davis. There is too much untapped potential in defensive tackles if they are coached right.

"If you think guys are finished products by the time they are in their second or third year in the league, then you're completely wrong," Hurtt said. "These guys will continue to ascend and get better. When I was in Seattle, I had Al Woods — a 10, 11-year veteran when I got them. He told me all he was told his whole life was 'play the run game, eat up blocks, but when the ball gets toward me, make a play.' But the other guys came on to rush the passer. I think that's very limiting. You get out of players what you coach and what you see them to be. I see Jordan, and he can be an every-down player. Without question."

Why Clint Hurtt believes Davis' game will "keep on ascending"

The biggest knack on Davis over his first few seasons has been his conditioning. Davis looks leaner and built for the rigors of a 17-game season, even in a limited role.

Those snaps could be on the upswing next year.

"His conditioning is getting that way," Hurtt said. "He's starting to get enough confidence. That's the big part of it. I'm not going to peg you in one hole and say this is all you can be. Hell no. You can be one of the best in the business. Let's keep on working and straightening this. His game is going to keep on ascending and taking off. I got all the confidence in the world."