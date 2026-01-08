Philadelphia Phillies avoid arbitration with all 7 eligible players

The Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday avoided arbitration with all seven of their arbitration-eligible players.

The Phillies avoided arbitration with pitchers Tanner Banks, Jhoan Duran and Jesús Luzardo, third baseman Alec Bohm, infielder Edmundo Sosa, second baseman Bryson Stott and outfielder Brandon Marsh with one-year contracts.

Bohm, Luzardo and Sosa were in their final year of arbitration and can become free agents after the 2026 season. Duran, Stott and Marsh have one more year of arbitration eligibity and Banks has two more years of team control.

Luzardo, 28, set career highs in innings (183 2/3) and strikeouts (216) in his first season with the Phillies in 2025 and finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting. He finished with a 15-7 record and a 3.92 ERA with a 3.9 bWAR. He had a dominant start to the season, striking out 77 batters with a 2.15 ERA in his first 11 outings.

Luzardo made one start and a relief appearance in the Phillies' NL Division Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out five and allowed two runs on three hits in six innings in the club's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 2.

In the deciding Game 4, Luzardo came out of the bullpen to throw 1 2/3 innings, striking out three batters and allowing two hits and an unearned run. He was credited with the loss.

The Phils acquired Luzardo from the Miami Marlins in December 2024.

Duran was acquired at the trade deadline and gives the Phillies something they've lacked for a few years: a set closer. Duran saved 32 games with a 2.06 ERA in 72 games with the Minnesota Twins and Phillies in 2025. He saved 16 games and posted a 2.18 ERA in 23 games with the Phillies after the trade.

Stott, 28, finished last season with a .257 average and .719 OPS with 13 home runs, 66 RBI and a 2.2 bWAR. His season was a tale of two halves. The second baseman, known for his glove, made some adjustments in the box and saw immediate results. He hit .294 with a .855 OPS in 61 games in the second half, compared to .234 and .637 in the first half.

Banks, 34, established himself as one of the Phillies' most reliable relievers, especially tough on left-handed batters. Banks posted a .307 ERA in 69 appearances. The southpaw held lefties to a .175 average and .456 OPS across 111 plate appearances.

The Phillies traded Matt Strahm to the Kansas City Royals this offseason after signing Brad Keller. Banks is slated for an increased role in 2026.