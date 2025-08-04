Jhoan Duran brings the heat — and sets Citizens Bank Park record for Phillies pitcher

Jhoan Duran initially couldn't remember the fastest pitch he's thrown in the major leagues. It wasn't close to what he touched at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night.

"It's 104.8," Duran said after pondering. "Something like that."

Duran was lights out in earning his second save in three days for the Phillies, showcasing why the franchise parted ways with two top-six prospects to acquire him. He was just as impressive in his second appearance with the Phillies as he was in his first, throwing the fastest pitch recorded by a Phillies player at Citizens Bank Park.

His fastball reached 103.3 mph on the fifth pitch of a six-pitch at-bat to Tigers left fielder Riley Greene. The next pitch resulted in a swing-and-a-miss by Greene, coughing on a 102.5 mph fastball from Duran.

Jhoan Duran of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 03, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Caean Couto/Getty Images

The new Phillies' closer threw six fastballs in Sunday's 2-0 victory, five of which went over 102 mph. If Duran looked effortless in throwing his fastball, there's a reason behind it.

"It feels normal for me," Duran said, "Because I don't think about it too much on how fast I try [to throw]. I put in my mentality more: if I can control the fastball and the stuff."

J.T. Realmuto couldn't remember off the top of his head if 103.3 mph was the fastest pitch he ever caught. He might have at one point, from another hard-throwing reliever that's rejoining the Phillies' bullpen later this month.

"I don't know. I think [Jose Alvarado] is probably the hardest thrower I've caught," Realmuto said with a smile. "I don't think he's touched that or not. If not, then no."

Duran's velocity on his fastball and splinker have wowed the Phillies since he arrived in town Friday. Realmuto sees the pitches from a different vantage point.

"I don't know if people talk about the movement or not," Realmuto said. "As high as the velocity is, it's still moving a lot. His four-seam carries one and runs another, and his splinker is different every pitch. There's always movement involved in that."

Jhoan Duran of the Philadelphia Phillies enters the game for the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 03, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Caean Couto/Getty Images

When Duran enters the game, everyone in the ballpark stops what they're doing. For fans, the phones are coming out for the custom remix of "El Incomprendido" by Farruko and "Hot" by Pitbull and Daddy Yankee.

For the Phillies, they are seeing the composed side of Duran as he trots to the mound to finish off a save.

"I kind of sat there on the rail, and I wanted to see the entrance, see everything, see the excitement," Kyle Schwarber said. "I faced him a few times before, and it wasn't a comfy at-bat by any means. I think it's pretty impressive he's facing a team that he's seen a lot before, and he just went in there, attacked the zone and is trying to make them beat him."

"The biggest thing is just the composure. It's an electric atmosphere, and it can really amp you up, but every time he's out there, he's stone-faced. He just wants to get his job done."

Jhoan Duran celebrates with J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park on August 03, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 2-0. Caean Couto/Getty Images

If the Phillies were in this situation last week, a two-run lead heading into the ninth with Cristopher Sanchez at 84 pitches, manager Rob Thomson wouldn't hesitate to keep Sanchez in the game and have him start the inning.

With Duran closing, the Phillies are automatically going to him if he's available. They saw firsthand how dominant Duran was once he took the mound.

As for Duran?

He's just enjoying the moment, no matter how easily he's throwing that fastball.

"The last time I played here, it was on the other side," Duran said. "Now that I'm on this side? It's more fun."