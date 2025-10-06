Philadelphia Phillies on verge of elimination after losing to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the verge of elimination after losing Game 2 of the National League Division Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning after a two-run double by outfielder Nick Castellanos, but their rally fell short.

The Phillies finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning after shortstop Trea Turner singled and knocked home outfielder Max Kepler, but they were unable to add any additional runs in the eighth. After Turner's hit, Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber struck out, and first baseman Bryce Harper hit a flyout to end the inning.

The Phillies had an opportunity to score runs off Dodgers lefty Blake Snell in the bottom of the sixth inning after Turner and Schwarber each walked. But Philadelphia's bats didn't deliver as Harper struck out, and third baseman Alec Bohm grounded into a force out, which ended the inning.

Through two games of the NLDS, Turner, Schwarber and Harper have combined for two hits.

After a rocky first inning, Jesús Luzardo settled down and retired the next 17 straight batters until the top of the seventh inning. Luzardo allowed hits to Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman to start the inning, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to pull Luzardo for reliever Orion Kerkering. Luzardo pitched six innings, struck out five batters and allowed three hits.

Kerkering got the first out by striking out second baseman Tommy Edman, but then things unraveled.

Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernández hit a slow ground ball, and Teoscar Hernandez headed to home. Turner fielded the ball and tossed a throw near the first base line to catcher J.T. Realmuto, which allowed Teoscar Hernandez to slide safely into home plate for the first run of the game.

The Dodgers added three more runs in the inning as catcher Will Smith knocked in two RBIs and a single by designated hitter Shohei Ohtani gave Los Angeles another run.

Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Dodgers will be at 9:08 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Phillies lost Game 1 of the NLDS, 5-3, on Saturday.