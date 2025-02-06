Icy road conditions slow travel Thursday morning, more than 100 flights canceled at Philadelphia airport

Sleet and freezing rain create dicey road conditions in the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia area

A mixed bag of wintry weather is leading to a number of delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday morning, along with dicey road conditions and reduced highway speeds.

As of 8 a.m., flight tracking website FlightAware reports more than 30 flights in and out of PHL are delayed, and more than 100 flights are already canceled.

A majority of the cancellations are impacting American Airlines flights.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), planes departing from PHL are undergoing deicing before takeoff.

The NEXT Weather team says below-freezing temperatures and a mix of rain and sleet are to blame for the messy morning commute. While many roads have been treated to prevent icing and slick spots, untreated roads and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses are likely to end up with a glaze of ice Thursday morning.

Late-morning flights from Philadelphia to New Orleans still on time

For Philadelphia Eagles fans traveling to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, flights departing from PHL later in the morning appear to still be on time.

An American Airlines flight scheduled to depart for New Orleans at 8:27 a.m. is currently delayed.

However flights departing at 10:30 a.m. and beyond are still listed as "On Time" on American Airlines' website.

Poor road conditions prompt PennDOT, NJTA to reduce speeds on highways

Areas north of Philadelphia are set to be hit hardest by snow and icy conditions Thursday. To keep drivers safe, PennDOT has reduced speeds to 45 mph on the following roads:

Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties

PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties

Over in New Jersey, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority reduced speeds on the entire length of the major toll highway to 45 mph to allow for salting.

Road closures and delays around Philadelphia region

In South Jersey, Route 45 is closed at County Road 632 in Mantua due to downed power lines, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. There is a detour in place to get around the closure.

County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania is closed between Heaton Road and Huntingdon Pike due to the train crossing being stuck.

Dozens of schools closed or delayed due to weather

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire region Thursday morning, and dozens of schools are closed, moving to virtual learning or opening on a delayed scheduled due to the weather.

