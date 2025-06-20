High temperature in mid-80s in Philadelphia for first day of summer; heat wave starts this weekend

What a difference a day makes!

Friday marks the start of summer and the Philadelphia region's weather will be at its nicest and most comfortable of the next 9 to 10 days.

Expect sunny skies, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s. Our target temperature for Philadelphia is 85 degrees.

All of that said, these conditions change Saturday as we start a major heat wave that will last at least through next Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 90s for the weekend, then dangerous heat moves in Monday through Wednesday.

We have a NEXT Weather Alert for those days. Actual temperatures could be very close to 100 degrees or top 100 for the first time since 2012. Plus, the feels-like temperature is going to be between 105 and 110.

An extreme heat watch has already been issued for the I-95 corridor and all of Southeastern Pennsylvania. That will turn into an Extreme heat warning over the weekend.

The entire area will wind up under some sort of heat warning for Monday through Wednesday. Now is a great time to make sure you have a working air conditioner and a heat plan. Be sure to check on elderly relatives and neighbors and have a heat plan for your pets and kids.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Happy Summer! High 85

Saturday: Heat wave begins. High 92, Low 68

Sunday: Heat is building. High 96, Low 75

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for heat. High 99, Low 80

Tuesday: More dangerous heat. High 102, Low 81

Wednesday: Heat wave day 5? High 99, Low 80

Thursday: PM T-storms possible. High 94, Low 77

