Heat alerts across Midwest, northeast U.S. before heat wave starts in Philadelphia area The weather on Friday, the first day of summer, is pleasant in the Philadelphia region, with a high of 85 in the city and low humidity. But a heat wave could start Saturday with the mercury set to pass 90 degrees with high humidity making it feel even warmer. An extreme heat watch is already in effect for Monday through Wednesday, NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.