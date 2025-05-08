Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms will hit the Philadelphia region Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

Heavy rain will move through the Philadelphia region on Friday

Keep the umbrella handy on Friday in the Philadelphia region and leave extra time for your commutes.

Several waves of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will cross the area with 1-2 inches of rain and localized flooding possible. This may also lead to delays or cancellations for the golfers in the Truist Championship.

Finally, make sure to grab a sturdy jacket because it will be the coldest day in nearly three weeks with highs only in the mid-60s, which is 5-10 degrees below average across our area.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday due to the heavy rain and possible areas of flooding.

By Saturday morning, there may be some lingering clouds with sprinkles very early for all of you going to the Lung Force Walk. By afternoon, the sun returns with highs in the 70s.

The weather steps up a notch with stunning weather on Sunday for Mother's Day, with sunny skies and highs near 80.

Monday will start off sunny, but your NEXT Weather Team will be tracking another disturbance by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and storms. High of 65, low of 58.

Saturday: Turning sunny. High of 74, low of 51.

Sunday: Warm for Mom! High of 80, low of 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 82, low of 54.

Tuesday: Clouding up. High of 77, low of 57.

Wednesday: Showers. High of 75, low of 63.

Thursday: Shower or storm. High of 81, low of 63.

