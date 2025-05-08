Sunglasses or umbrellas — what will moms need for the weather in Philadelphia on Mother's Day?

Sunday is Mother's Day, one of the most cherished holidays of the year and a chance to show appreciation for the sacrifice, care, love, protection and guidance by mothers for their children.

More than 150 countries celebrate Mother's Day, including the United States, where President Woodrow Wilson declared the first Mother's Day on May 9, 1914.

Since that time, we pay homage to our moms every year on the second Sunday in May.

Weather in May can be tricky in the Philadelphia area — warm, cold, wet, and dry for mom. More times than not in the past 25 years Mother's Day has been cloudy and damp with only nine dry days and 16 wet days.

So, knowing two-thirds of the time mom has had to dodge raindrops, what can we expect this year?

How about a gorgeous, mostly sunny day with highs near 80 degrees and NO RAIN! A perfect day to celebrate all mothers across our entire area, from the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore.

In case you are wondering, Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June, and this year it is on June 15. Father's Day was first celebrated in 1910, but it was not an official holiday until 1972, a full 58 years after the first official Mother's Day.

To all of you mothers and mother figures, have a wonderful Mother's Day!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Evening showers. High of 80, low of 58.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and storms. High of 65, low of 58.

Saturday: Turning sunny. High of 74, low of 51.

Sunday: Warm for Mom! High of 82, low of 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 82, low of 54.

Tuesday: Cloudy up. High of 77, low of 57.

Wednesday: Showers. High of 75, low of 63.

