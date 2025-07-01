How Philadelphia workers' strike will impact the water department and your service

A citywide strike by AFSCME District Council 33 is already affecting key services across Philadelphia — including the Philadelphia Water Department.

On July 1, thousands of union workers walked off the job in an open-ended strike after contract negotiations with the city stalled.

Among those on the picket line are employees responsible for maintaining and repairing Philadelphia's water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.

Core services continuing at Philadelphia Water Department during stirke

While the Water Department says core services — such as drinking water and sewer treatment — will continue, a reduced workforce means delays are likely in areas including:

Water main breaks

Street cave-ins

Clogged storm drains

Open hydrants

Permit processing

Services for developers/projects seeking to connect to the water/sewer system

Appointments for new construction and repairing water meters are also temporarily paused.

The strike also comes as severe weather is in the forecast for the Philadelphia region, raising concerns about flooding in areas with blocked inlets.

How Philadelphia is addressing delays during DC 33 strike

The Water Department says it has cross-trained staff in advance of the strike to help maintain operations. However, residents should be prepared for slower response times and service interruptions.

The department's emergency line is 215-685-6300.

For now, the strike continues with no official end date.