Philadelphians say they support the union's demands to strike, but hope trash doesn't pile on city streets

Philadelphia residents already feeling effects of strike with trash pickup coming to a halt

Philadelphia residents already feeling effects of strike with trash pickup coming to a halt

Philadelphia residents already feeling effects of strike with trash pickup coming to a halt

Trash is piling up across Philadelphia as the city's largest blue-collar union, District Council 33, begins a massive strike, bringing essential services like trash pickup to a grinding halt.

The city is working quickly to ease the impact, rolling out 63 temporary drop-off sites to help residents manage waste while sanitation workers remain off the job. But as the standoff continues, so do growing frustrations among neighbors and business owners.

In Graduate Hospital, garbage bags lined the sidewalks just hours after the strike began.

"It's a shame, it's going to get very dirty very quick," Michael Showell said. "A lot of neighbors don't get that information. As you can see on this block, there's tons of trash out."

More than 9,000 city employees walked off the job on Tuesday, demanding better wages and working conditions. For many residents, the disruption is already being felt.

"It's going to be a tough problem," said Linda Fandino, who works at Barbermania. "We don't want the trash inside. It will smell bad. The customers will complain, and we don't want that."

Others, like Ian Feldenzer, worry the city's temporary solutions may not hold up for long.

"It's kind of flexible for the city to say 'OK, you have until 10 p.m. to drop it off,' but I think by Wednesday morning it's just going to be this big mountain," Feldenzer said.

The city's 63 temporary drop-off locations, including one at 18th and Catharine streets, are open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents are asked to use the sites only on their regular pickup days and limit themselves to eight bags of trash, with no loose waste.

"It's a mess," said Evan Finch, a local resident. "But you know, the union's got to do what they've got to do. I just wish we had a little more notice."

This isn't the first time Philadelphia has dealt with a sanitation strike. The last time District Council 33 walked off the job was in 1986, and it left a lasting mark on the city. Archival photos show trash piled along sidewalks and parking lots overflowing with garbage. The memory serves as a powerful reminder of what's at stake if a resolution isn't reached soon.

A photo from the last District Council 33 strike in Philadelphia in 1986.

Despite the inconvenience, many residents said they support the workers' demands.

"All workers, whether in the private sector or city jobs, deserve fair pay, good wages and good working conditions," Chris Carr said.

"I get that city workers want better pay and conditions," Feldenzer said, "but I also understand the frustration from residents. It's a real inconvenience."

Still, there's hope on the streets that a deal is within reach.

"I hope the city is happy, the workers are happy, we need them," Showell said. "They should be well paid. But at the same time, we do need their services."

"I hope by the next pickup they have everything figured out," Finch said.