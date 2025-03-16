Watch live: The 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade

A Philadelphia tradition since 1771 continues today with the 2025 St. Patrick's Day parade filling the City of Brotherly Love's streets with the region's Irish pride.

The city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade will feature performers, musicians and Irish dancers. The rain looks to hold off for the parade on Sunday, but if you still can't make it to watch in person, here's how you can follow the action live from your home.

When is the 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Philadelphia's parade will be held on Sunday, March 16, one day before St. Patrick's Day, which is Monday.

How to watch the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 2025 Philly St. Patrick's Day parade will be broadcast live on Philly 57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, from noon until 3 p.m.

The parade will also stream live from noon to 3 p.m. in the video player above, the CBS News app, Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia streams.

On St. Patrick's Day, an encore of the parade will air on CBS Philadelphia from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on our streaming platform.

What is the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade route?

The St. Patrick's Day parade features a new route and will begin at 11 a.m. at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval. The parade Mass will start two hours before at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church at 20th and Locust streets.

CBS News Philadelphia

Who is the Grand Marshal for the 2025 parade?

At first, Paddy Rooney turned down the prestigious honor of being the grand marshal of the 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade, but he changed his mind after seeing this year's theme.

Rooney emigrated from County Down in Northern Ireland 41 years ago, when he was 23 years old. He quickly became a staple of the Irish community in the region with his quiet generosity.

Today, Rooney owns an Irish pub in Havertown, Delaware County, called Paddy Rooney's.

Catch more of this year's St. Patrick's Day stories at CBSPhiladelphia.com/StPatricksDay.