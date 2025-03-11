Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day parade grand marshal, Paddy Rooney, dedicated to giving back

When it comes to talking Guinness, Paddy Rooney isn't shy about sharing his expertise.

"Never pour it up to the top," he said, pouring a pint from the tap at his pub Paddy Rooney's in Havertown.

But if you ask Rooney to talk about himself, he will be reluctant.

"I'm the type of person who just doesn't like the limelight," he said.

That's why he first turned down the prestigious honor of serving as grand marshal of Philadelphia's Saint Patrick's Day Parade. It wasn't the first time he turned down opportunities to be recognized. But after seeing the theme of this year's parade, Rooney had a change of heart.

"After seeing the theme, I thought, 'OK, this could be a good opportunity to promote benefits,'" he said.

By benefits, he means his dedication to giving back. This year's parade theme is "bless those who are dedicated to serving others."

"My attitude is that when many come together, it lessens the burden on the few," Rooney said.

Rooney first came to the U.S. 41 years ago from County Down, Northern Ireland when he was 23 years old, and quickly became a staple of the local Irish community through his involvement in the Gaelic Athletic Association, promoting Gaelic football and women's rights within the league, and by raising money for those in need.

"I got involved in a benefit, and then I got involved in another one, and then I got involved in another one," he explained.

"He's been here since 1984, he's involved in the American community, he's involved in the Irish community," Michael Bradley, the parade organizer, said.

"His work with the children, the Youth Athletics Association, and then the charitable work just made it a very easy choice," Bradley said about selecting Rooney for the honor.

From being a founding member of the Philadelphia Irish Open golf charities to the Charlie Dunlop Memorial Fund, which to date has raised nearly $2 million, to the toy drive he hosts at his pub, quiet generosity is what Paddy is all about.

"It's going to bring a lot of notoriety to those charities that he's involved with, near and dear to his heart," Bradley said.

"Ireland's still home, but this is my home now," Rooney said.

And to that, we raise a glass.