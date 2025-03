Paddy Rooney's Pub owner to be Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade grand marshal This weekend, Irish eyes will be smiling in the City of Brotherly Love. The 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade takes place this Sunday and our CBS News Philadelphia morning team will be there. One of the biggest honors on parade day is being the grand marshal. Anchor Janelle Burrell took a trip to Paddy Rooney's Pub in Havertown to introduce you to the man who earned the title this year.