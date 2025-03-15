NEXT Weather Alert for damaging winds, heavy rain Sunday night after Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day parade

Fog, drizzle with an isolated shower possible Saturday into Sunday with with clouds early morning

The clouds are set to increase, fog has developed, and a few scattered sprinkles will fall overnight.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for most areas, with thickening clouds everywhere by the early morning hours on Sunday.

A warm front to our south will lift through the region overnight and bring a surge of warmth and moisture with it. Along with that, expect winds to kick up on Sunday, with a few gusts to 40 mph. While this system has slowed down a bit and even weakened a bit for our area, it's still packing quite a punch.

Numerous confirmed tornadoes have been reported just in the last 24 hours, along with flash flooding reports and wind damage. The worst of it occurred over the mid-South and deep South, with the main area of the tornado threat moving east for Sunday. This will include areas like Virginia and the Carolinas, all the way down to the panhandle of Florida.

Philadelphia weather concerns of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail

While we cannot rule out an isolated tornado Sunday night into Monday, our main concerns will be heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the 60s Sunday morning despite overcast skies and increasingly windy conditions. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Here's the set-up for the day: The first half of Sunday will only have a few stray showers before a strong line of storms approaches out ahead of a cold front into Sunday evening. This line of storms will bring areas of heavy rain and embedded strong and potentially damaging wind gusts. This line of storms will arrive in the Reading and Allentown area between 7 to 10 p.m. and then track east into the Philadelphia area by 9 p.m. to midnight. The lead edge of the storms will move across South Jersey toward the shore into the first half of the overnight.

Severe weather risk in Philadelphia

The Storm Prediction Center has included Philadelphia in a Marginal risk of severe weather, Level 1 of 5.

Threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of an isolated tornado [although this threat has greatly diminished- it's low, but not zero.]

Impacts could include downed trees, power outages, localized flooding, and travel delays by air, road, and rail.

The NEXT Weather Team will have frequent updates online, on-air and on our digital stream to help you to plan and stay protected.

St. Patrick's Day weather in Philadelphia

Monday, St. Patrick's Day, will start with some green [rain] on the radar before slowly clearing out through midday. The rain and clouds will gradually clear for the afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees.

The warmth will return through the middle of next week, with highs in the mid-upper 60s Tuesday and then around 70 degrees Wednesday. The next chance of rain will arrive with the first day of spring on Thursday as a cold front ushers in another drop in temperatures for next Friday. Temperatures will go from the upper 60s Thursday afternoon to only around 50 degrees Friday afternoon.

7-day forecast

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for late storms. High of 70, low of 53.

Monday: AM shower, PM sun. High of 57, low of 51.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 63, low 36.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 68, low of 42.

Thursday: Shower chance. High of 71, low of 49.

Friday: Sunny, but cooler. High of 55, low of 44.

Saturday: AM fog, clouds. High of 64, low of 42.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

