Thousands pack Philadelphia streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday.

It's been a Philadelphia tradition since 1771 that's continued to bring families together.

From the dancing to the bagpipes, each part of the procession down Market Street was met with countless smiles and waves.

"This is the greatest day of the year," Michael Inemer, of Southwest Philly, said. "There's nothing better, great weather, we have fun."

Parade organizers say nearly 20,000 people are in the parade this year and 100,000 were out on the streets taking in all the fun.

"It's a tremendous amount of work, but it's also a tremendous honor to represent all the people of the Delaware Valley," Michael Bradley, a board member of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade, said.

Norma Foley made the long trip from Ireland on behalf of the Irish government.

"The United States of America, and most especially here in Philadelphia, have stood with Ireland and we are proud above measure of that steadfast friendship," Foley said.

In between all the authentic traditions, one parade watcher stood out amongst the rest: the Irish cowboy.

"I made it myself," Johnny Marcos said.

This year's theme was "St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace."

The CBS News Philadelphia family couldn't miss out on all the action.

Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell were at the grand stand, anchoring our live coverage, while our reporters and meteorologists took to the streets.

"It's a labor of love," Bradley said. "It has to be or we wouldn't do it."

"We know that Ireland is not just confined to the country itself. It is a global Ireland," Foley said.

A worldwide love for Ireland that could be felt all throughout the City of Brotherly Love.