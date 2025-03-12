Map shows Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day 2025 parade route; city announces road closures

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returns this Sunday ahead of Monday's holiday celebrating the patron saint of Ireland.

Thousands of people are expected to watch Irish dancers, marchers, and bands along the Ben Franklin Parkway as they make their way to the Art Museum at Eakins Oval.

What to know about the 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade

The parade will be held on Sunday, March 16, one day before St. Patrick's Day

The annual procession will begin at 11 a.m. ET at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard

This year's parade features a new route, which will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philly 57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, will broadcast the parade live Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. The parade will also be live-streamed on the CBS News app, Paramount+, Pluto TV, or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming

The city says the parade is a "rain or shine" event

Paddy Rooney, who owns Paddy Rooney's Pub in Havertown, is the grand marshal of the 2025 parade

Map shows the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade route

The 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, march north on 16th to the Ben Franklin Parkway and then end in front of the Art Museum at Eakins Oval.

The staging area for the parade will be along JFK Boulevard from 16th to 20th streets.

There will be a St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Church at 20th and Locust streets at 9 a.m., two hours before the parade.

City of Philadelphia

What roads are closed for the St. Patrick's Day parade?

Parade organizers say participants should enter at 9 a.m. Sunday at Schuylkill Avenue and JFK Boulevard. The staging area is from 20th to 16th streets. Early Sunday morning, road closures for the parade will go into effect.

The city says Eakins Oval, from Kelly Drive to Spring Garden Street, will close from 5:30 a.m. Sunday to about 4 p.m.

Here are the road closures beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday and reopening around 3:30 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th streets

20th Street between Market and Arch streets

19th Street between Market and Arch streets

18th Street between Market and Arch streets

17th Street between Market and Arch streets

16th Street between Market and Arch streets

15th Street between Market and Arch streets

The city says the following roads will close until about 3:30 p.m., beginning at 10:30 a.m. or earlier, depending on traffic conditions.

16th Street between Market and Cherry streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval

Neighboring cross streets on the Parkway from 16th to 22nd street until the parade passes and streets are serviced and reopened

What parking restrictions will be in place for the St. Patrick's Day parade?

Parking restrictions for the St. Patrick's Day parade will be in effect near the parade route on Sunday.

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., temporary no-parking zones will be posted on the Ben Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., temporary no-parking zones will be in effect from the 1400 block to the 2000 block of JFK Boulevard.

What's the weather forecast for the St. Patrick's Day parade?

Our NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Sunday as a strong cold front approaching is expected to bring gusty winds, rain and some storms. The current timing forecasts the storms arriving in the area around late afternoon through late evening and lingering into Monday, St. Patrick's Day.

Some of the storms could turn severe, and the storm prediction center has included Philly as at risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and heavy rains are the threats, and possible impacts include downed trees, power outages, localized flooding, and travel delays.

If you're going to the St. Patrick's Day parade, the current forecast suggests the heavy rain and storms will begin afterward. During the parade, it's currently forecast to be breezy and mild, near 70 degrees.