Phillies ticket sales more than doubled after Trea Turner signing: StubHub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Opening Day is two weeks away, and Philadelphia Phillies tickets on one secondary market are the fifth-most in-demand team in MLB. StubHub on Thursday said Phillies tickets moved up four spots from last season.

Phillies tickets on StubHub were ninth-most in demand, according to the ticket exchange and resale company.

According to StubHub, ticket sales for the Phillies more than doubled after the team signed star shortstop Trea Turner.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli pointed to past performance and offseason acquisitions as driving factors behind increased ticket sales. In addition to Turner, the Phillies added Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm in the offseason.

"The recent success and star power of the Braves, Padres and Phillies establishes them as teams to watch -- the three account for 20% of the league's total sales on StubHub this season," Budelli said in a news release. "MLB's new schedule format adds to the excitement by creating more matchups between the league's classic and upstart teams, giving fans more chances than ever to see top teams in person."

StubHub said the Phillies' home opener -- April 6 vs. the Cincinnati Reds -- is its third best-selling game of the season.

The Phillies' most in-demand home series, StubHub said, are their home-opening three-game set with the Reds from April 6-9 (average ticket price $147); Boston Red Sox on May 5-7 ($292); Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9-11 ($87); Colorado Rockies on April 20-23 ($71); and Chicago Cubs on May 19-21 ($86).

