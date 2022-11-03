Phillies fan has had season tickets for a quarter century

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you've ever watched a Phillies game on TV in the last 26 years, you've probably seen Ron Wilson.

Since the late 1990s, the South Jersey resident has had front-row season tickets: first at Veterans Stadium, and then at Citizens Bank Park. He'll be back at Game 5 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Thursday night, watching from the best seats in the house: row 1, seats 1-4. Directly behind the home plate umpire.

"You see the game from a totally different perspective," Wilson says.

He's been through a lot as a Phillies fan: highs like Tuesday's shutout win and lows like Wednesday's no-hit loss. As an experienced fan, he knows how to spot a rookie.

"You don't make a move on foul balls," Wilson said. "You've got to be really cool and stoic about it and don't make a move. Anytime you see somebody jump when they get a foul ball, rookie."

This is Wilson's fourth World Series from these great seats. He previously watched in 2008 and 2009 at Citizens Bank Park, and in 1993 at Veterans Stadium. But in 2022, it's different: he's watching with his grandkids.

"For me what makes it special is I got to do it, in the early days, with my son. Now I'm doing it with my grandsons," Wilson said. "And to see these special moments through the eyes of a kid, that's the best. It's like going to Disney World, just looking at them."

Wilson has never missed an Opening Day or a final home game of the season in 26 years, and for one last time this spectacular season, he'll be back behind home plate, family in tow.