Phillies, Trea Turner agree to 11-year contract: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies have found their shortstop. The Phillies and Trea Turner on Monday agreed to an 11-year, $300-million contract, according to The Athletic.

Turner's contract will carry a $27.3 million average annual value (AAV). He also gets a full no-trade clause, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The 29-year-old Turner joins Philadelphia after spending a season and a half with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner will turn 30 in June.

Last season with the Dodgers, Turner hit .298 with a 121 OPS+, 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases while leading the National League in plate appearances and at-bats. He had a 4.9 bWAR and 6.2 fWAR in 2022.

Since 2019, Turner is hitting .311 with a 131 OPS+.

Turner, a two-time All-Star, has some Phillies ties.

The shortstop played four seasons with Bryce Harper with the Washington Nationals and with Kyle Schwarber in 2021.

Both Turner (Dodgers) and Schwarber (Boston Red Sox) were traded in 2021.

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was Turner's hitting coach for three-plus years in D.C.

With Turner signed, Bryson Stott will likely shift full time to second base.