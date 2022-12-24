Phillies agree to 1-year deal with Craig Kimbrel: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly added an eight-time All-Star and a member of the 300 save club to their bullpen. The Phillies agreed to a one-year contract with free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the agreement is worth $10 million.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the agreement.

Kimbrel, 34, would be joining his fourth team in three years. He would join a bullpen with righties Seranthony Dominguez, Connor Brogdon, and Andrew Bellatti and left-handed pitchers Jose Alvarado and Matt Strahm.

The righty pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season after an April 1 trade from the Chicago White Sox. Kimbrel made the National League All-Star team in 2021 with the Chicago Cubs before a cross-town trade to the White Sox at the trade deadline.

Kimbrel served as the Dodgers' closer for most of the season before manager Dave Roberts removed him from the role in September. He was left off of Los Angeles' postseason roster.

In 63 games in 2022, Kimbrel saved 22 games in 27 opportunities with a 3.75 ERA and 3.23 FIP. He posted a career-low strikeout percentage of 27.7%. His previous career-low was 31.3% in 2019.

Before his 2021 July trade to the White Sox, Kimbrel converted 23 of 25 saves for the Cubs, posting a 0.49 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings. He made his eighth All-Star team before his trade to the White Sox.

With the White Sox, Kimbrel served as a set-up man rather than a closer. He had a 5.09 ERA in 24 games with the White Sox.

If Kimbrel passes his physical, the righty would reunite with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Kimbrel saved 42 games with a 2.74 ERA in 2018 when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. He was Dombrowski's first significant acquisition with Boston -- Dombrowski acquired Kimbrel from the San Diego Padres.

Kimbrel is the active career saves leader with 394, which is the seventh most in baseball history.

From 2010-2018, Kimbrel had a 1.91 ERA with a 212 ERA+, meaning he was 112 percent better than average, with 333 saves. Since 2019, however, Kimbrel has a 3.70 ERA in 155 2/3 innings.

It's unknown how the Phillies would utilize Kimbrel, but he gives manager Rob Thomson another potential high-leverage arm.

The Phillies would not be getting the Craig Kimbrel of 2013, but if their pitching coaches can unlock the 2021 first-half version, he could help solidify the backend of the team's bullpen.