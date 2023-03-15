Watch CBS News
Phillies' Taijuan Walker puts on show for Mexico in WBC

PHOENIX (CBS/AP) -- Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker put on a strikeout show Tuesday night in Mexico's 2-1 win over Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Walker struck out eight batters in four scoreless innings to help Mexico improve to 2-1 in Group C. Britain fell to 1-3.

Alexis Wilson had the go-ahead single in the seventh inning that helped Mexico edge Britain.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth to earn the save.

World Baseball Classic Pool C: Great Britain v Mexico
Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Team Mexico pitches against Team Great Britain during the first inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Britain tied it 1-all in the sixth on B.J. Murray Jr.'s run-scoring single. Right-handed Tahnaj Thomas took the loss after giving up Wilson's single in the seventh.

The final day of Group C play on Wednesday will feature two important games.

The winner of Canada-Mexico advances to the quarterfinals, while the United States can also advance if it beats Colombia.

