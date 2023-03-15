Phillies' Taijuan Walker puts on show for Mexico in WBC

PHOENIX (CBS/AP) -- Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker put on a strikeout show Tuesday night in Mexico's 2-1 win over Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Walker struck out eight batters in four scoreless innings to help Mexico improve to 2-1 in Group C. Britain fell to 1-3.

Alexis Wilson had the go-ahead single in the seventh inning that helped Mexico edge Britain.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth to earn the save.

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Team Mexico pitches against Team Great Britain during the first inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Britain tied it 1-all in the sixth on B.J. Murray Jr.'s run-scoring single. Right-handed Tahnaj Thomas took the loss after giving up Wilson's single in the seventh.

The final day of Group C play on Wednesday will feature two important games.

The winner of Canada-Mexico advances to the quarterfinals, while the United States can also advance if it beats Colombia.