Philadelphia Phillies add Independence Blue Cross advertisement patch to jerseys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have slightly altered their jerseys. The nameplates are still in smaller print, but the club will now have an advertisement on its jersey sleeves. The Phillies named Independence Blue Cross (IBX) as its jersey patch partner on Wednesday.

The Phillies will begin wearing an IBX jersey patch on their home, away and City Connect jerseys with Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees. The team said the patch will also be featured on its spring training and postseason uniforms.

Philadelphia Phillies

"The Phillies were determined from the start to find the right pinnacle partner for our coveted jersey patch," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. "Independence Blue Cross has been stitched into the fabric of our community for more than 85 years and is as much of a hometown team as the Philadelphia Phillies."

Philadelphia is now the 22nd MLB team to adopt a jersey patch. MLB began allowing advertising on uniforms in 2023, with the San Diego Padres becoming the first team to land a sponsor deal. Last year, the Yankees added Starr Insurance as its signature partner.

The collective bargaining agreement agreed to in March 2022 permits uniform and helmet advertising patches.

With the Phillies adding a jersey patch, the Eagles are the only Philly sports team without any type of advertising on its uniforms.

The Flyers introduced an IBX patch on their jerseys last season. This year, the Union also made Independence Blue Cross their first jersey patch sponsor.

In the United States, Major League Soccer became the first major North American league to allow jersey advertisements in 2007. The NBA began to allow ads in 2017-18, and the NHL allowed for helmet ads in 2020-21 and jersey ads last season. The NFL still doesn't allow jersey ads.