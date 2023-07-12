Yankees adding Starr Insurance patch to uniforms

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees pride themselves on the pinstripes and tradition, but Wednesday, they made a change to the uniform.

The team announced that Starr Insurance will be their signature partner, which means a patch for the company on the home and away uniforms.

Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance Companies patch. Posted by New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The patch will make its debut on the pinstripes on July 21 for the Yankees' first homestand after the All-Star Game.

The deal will last through 2031 and is reportedly worth $20 million a year.