Yankees adding Starr Insurance patch to uniforms
NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees pride themselves on the pinstripes and tradition, but Wednesday, they made a change to the uniform.
The team announced that Starr Insurance will be their signature partner, which means a patch for the company on the home and away uniforms.
The patch will make its debut on the pinstripes on July 21 for the Yankees' first homestand after the All-Star Game.
The deal will last through 2031 and is reportedly worth $20 million a year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.