Watch CBS News
Sports

Yankees adding Starr Insurance patch to uniforms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Yankees add Starr Insurance patch to uniforms
Yankees add Starr Insurance patch to uniforms 00:51

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees pride themselves on the pinstripes and tradition, but Wednesday, they made a change to the uniform.

The team announced that Starr Insurance will be their signature partner, which means a patch for the company on the home and away uniforms.

Our home and away uniforms with the Starr Insurance Companies patch.

Posted by New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The patch will make its debut on the pinstripes on July 21 for the Yankees' first homestand after the All-Star Game.

The deal will last through 2031 and is reportedly worth $20 million a year.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.