Arsenal plays Liverpool in Philadelphia tonight. Here's what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second straight summer, the Premier League will play under the lights of Lincoln Financial Field. Arsenal and Liverpool are in Philadelphia tonight as part of the Rivals in Red Tour.

The friendly is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Linc.

The Rivals in Red Tour began at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 27 and will end on Aug. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here's what soccer fans need to know.

What is the Rivals in Red Tour?

The Rivals in Red Tour is a summer-friendly series featuring Arsenal, Liverpool F.C., and Manchester United in three U.S. cities — Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina.

TEG Sport CEO Geoff Jones told SoFiStadium.com in February the series "showcases great matchups with amazing history as a backdrop and we hope that attending football and sports fans truly enjoy the games and match day experience."

The 2024 Rivals in Red Tour began with a friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United in LA — Arsenal won, 2-1.

The series concludes with a Manchester-Liverpool match at Williams-Brice Stadium, which will be the largest international soccer game at the stadium.

How do I get tickets for Arsenal vs. Liverpool?

Good news for soccer fans in the Philadelphia area: the Wednesday night friendly is not sold out.

Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, either standard admission or through the company's verified resale program.

Tickets can also be bought from third-party sellers such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

Phillies recommend fans take public transportation

Traffic around the sports complex in South Philadelphia could be tricky as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will wrap up a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park during the day. The first pitch for the Phillies and Yankees series finale is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., though the club is recommending fans take public transportation due to the Premier League friendly.

The Phillies say parking lots K, J and L will be closed for fans arriving to the game at CBP. The team says the soccer game could impact fans' postgame travel.

Fans unfamiliar with how to get to the sports complex can check out directions to the Linc available on the stadium's website.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line schedules can be found online or through the SEPTA app.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool?

If you can't make it to the Linc but still want to watch the game, it will air on ESPN and ESPN+.