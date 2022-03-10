Watch CBS News

MLB players vote to end lockout and salvage season

MLB cancels games after failing to reach deal
Strike out: MLB cancels games after sides fail to reach deal 00:14

The union representing Major League Baseball players has voted to accept a tentative deal with the league, the union confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. The agreement, which still needs to be ratified, comes after weeks of stalemate delayed games and threatened to upend the upcoming season. 

Just a day before the agreement was announced, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said another slate of games had been canceled due to the ongoing talks, which would have pushed Opening Day back to April 14.

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

