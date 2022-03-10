MLB players vote to end lockout and salvage season

Strike out: MLB cancels games after sides fail to reach deal

The union representing Major League Baseball players has voted to accept a tentative deal with the league, the union confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. The agreement, which still needs to be ratified, comes after weeks of stalemate delayed games and threatened to upend the upcoming season.

Just a day before the agreement was announced, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said another slate of games had been canceled due to the ongoing talks, which would have pushed Opening Day back to April 14.

