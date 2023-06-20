Flyers show new "burnt orange" uniforms for 2023-24 NHL season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New leadership, and now a new look.

The Philadelphia Flyers debuted new jerseys Tuesday. The team says they have some features similar to the original uniforms dating back to the team's founding as an NHL expansion team in 1967, and the uniforms of other great Flyers teams of yore.

The new age of Orange & Black. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 20, 2023

Among the changes, according to a press release from the team:

Solid-color jersey numbers on the sleeves

Moving the black horizontal stripe

a new Independence Blue Cross patch on the home jerseys

This is what the Flyers' 2023-24 away jerseys will look like. Philadelphia Flyers/Daniel Knoll

But the biggest change is the return of the "burnt orange" from Flyers teams of the 80s and 90s. This shade of orange will be the base color on the home jerseys and also on the home and away socks the Flyers will wear.

The team is running a sweepstakes where fans can win an autographed jersey with the new look. You can enter through June 30 at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/uniform.

There's also an auction to win a signed jersey with the new look. That begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Proceeds benefit Flyers Charities.