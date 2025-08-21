3rd suspect arrested in deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, police say

A third suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood that left three people dead and nine others wounded in July, police said.

Police said Jihad Gray, 35, was arrested in South Philadelphia on the 2100 block of South Dorrance Street. Officers executed a search warrant and recovered two handguns and a rifle during Gray's arrest. Police said he's been charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons offenses and more.

Gray is the third suspect arrested in the deadly shooting on the 1500 block of South Etting Street on July 7, days after a separate mass shooting in South Philly.

Last week, police arrested 21-year-old Daquan Brown in connection with the mass shooting. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses. Earlier in August, 22-year-old Terrell Frazier was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, nine counts of attempted murder and several other offenses for his role in the shooting, police said.

Police said they have traced the bullets found at the scene to 13 different guns and are looking for several other suspects.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said earlier this month that the shooting likely stemmed from one person firing a gun at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block.

Surveillance video released by police from the shooting showed multiple people firing guns on the 1500 block of South Etting Street and people ducking for cover.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.