Watch CBS News
Local News

3rd suspect arrested in deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A third suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood that left three people dead and nine others wounded in July, police said. 

Police said Jihad Gray, 35, was arrested in South Philadelphia on the 2100 block of South Dorrance Street. Officers executed a search warrant and recovered two handguns and a rifle during Gray's arrest. Police said he's been charged with murder, attempted murder, weapons offenses and more.

Gray is the third suspect arrested in the deadly shooting on the 1500 block of South Etting Street on July 7, days after a separate mass shooting in South Philly

Last week, police arrested 21-year-old Daquan Brown in connection with the mass shooting. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses. Earlier in August, 22-year-old Terrell Frazier was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, nine counts of attempted murder and several other offenses for his role in the shooting, police said. 

Police said they have traced the bullets found at the scene to 13 different guns and are looking for several other suspects.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said earlier this month that the shooting likely stemmed from one person firing a gun at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block. 

Surveillance video released by police from the shooting showed multiple people firing guns on the 1500 block of South Etting Street and people ducking for cover. 

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue