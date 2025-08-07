Philadelphia police announce 1 arrest in Grays Ferry mass shooting

UPDATE: 1 person has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The previous story is below.

Police are expected to provide "significant updates" Thursday on the mass shooting that left three people dead and nine injured on a residential block in Grays Ferry over the Independence Day weekend last month.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 7, on the 1500 block of South Etting Street. Police soon released Ring camera surveillance images of three suspects who were wanted in connection with the shooting.

Late last month, police released more photos of the suspects.

Prior to the shooting, officers had already been on the block on the Saturday leading up to the shooting and made multiple arrests. Police then returned the following day after a report of loud music.

The day of the shooting, police officers were nearby responding to a different incident when they heard gunfire and rushed to the block.

Police believe there may have been an exchange of gunfire in the shooting.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore is expected to provide the updates Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.