Delaware County man arrested in South Philadelphia mass shooting that injured 8 people, police say

A Delaware County man has been arrested for his role in the South Philadelphia mass shooting at a nightclub that injured eight people over the Fourth of July weekend, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday 22-year-old Nino Dasilvio, of Darby, surrendered to law enforcement in Philadelphia with his attorney and family members "after days of negotiations."

Philadelphia police said Dasilvo was charged with aggravated assault, weapons charges, possessing instruments of crime and other offenses.

Dasilvo is the second person taken into custody in the shooting that happened at 7 Elements restaurant, bar and lounge on 11th Street and Washington Avenue on July 5, just before 4 a.m., according to police.

Police have also charged 43-year-old Michael Welton, who was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said Welton admitted to discharging a firearm in the shooting.

Five men and three women, ranging in age from 25 to 43 years old, were wounded in the shooting. They were all placed in stable condition.

Police said last week they're also looking for another suspect in the shooting.

The shooting was one of two mass shootings in South Philadelphia within days of each other earlier this month.

In Grays Ferry, a different mass shooting left three people dead and nine others wounded. Police are looking for multiple suspects in that case.