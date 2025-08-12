Philadelphia police arrest 2nd suspect for deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting, officials say

Philadelphia police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a July mass shooting in the city's Grays Ferry section, a spokesperson said.

Daquan Brown. 21, was arrested on Tuesday without incident at a home in Grays Ferry, police said.

Brown faces charges including murder, attempted murder and gun offenses for the shooting that killed three people and injured nine on the 1500 block of South Etting Street on July 7 around 1 a.m., according to police.

Brown is the second person arrested for the shooting.

Terrell Frazier, 22, was arrested last week and is charged with three counts of murder, nine counts of attempted murder and several other offenses, police said.

Police said previously they have traced the bullets found at the scene to 13 different guns and are looking for 11 other suspects.

"I was on that block within an hour or so of this incident, and I think every parked car had a bullet in it," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference last week.

The shooting likely stemmed from one person firing a gun at a gathering of 100 to 200 people on the block, Vanore said. There was no fight or obvious target, police said.

Police have released photos they say show some of the suspects in the shooting and are asking for the public's help.

"We have some good leads, but we still need help with this case," Vanore said during last week's briefing. "We need people, if you know who they are, to call us."

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.