Philadelphia police looking for man wanted in connection with Grays Ferry mass shooting

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted in connection with the Grays Ferry mass shooting that left three dead and nine injured after the July 4 weekend.

Christopher Battle, 24, has an arrest warrant for the deaths of Azir Harris, 24, Zahir Wylie, 23, and Jason Reese, 19, who were killed in a shooting on South Etting Street on July 7, police said in a news release on Friday.

Police responded to the area on reports of a person with a gun and found multiple people injured.

Harris, Wylie and Reese were all pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. The conditions of the nine others who were injured, ranging from 15 to 24, are not clear.

Earlier this week, police made one arrest in connection with the shooting. Terrell Frazier, 22, was charged with murder, attempted murder and several other offenses.

Police said they are still looking for at least 11 more suspects. Police also released more photos of the suspects in July.

Over 140 pieces of ballistic evidence were found at the scene, and investigators have traced the bullets to 13 different guns.

"I was on that block within an hour or so of this incident, and I think every parked car had a bullet in it," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore previously said in a news conference.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.