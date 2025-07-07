3 dead, 10 injured in Grays Ferry mass shooting

Police are investigating a mass shooting on the 1500-block of South 27th Street that left nine people injured and three dead.

Officers from Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group say nine of the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and three to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

One additional victim walked into the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Pavilion Campus.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.