Philadelphia police release photos of 2 suspects wanted in connection with Grays Ferry mass shooting

Philadelphia police released photos of two suspects they're searching for in connection with a mass shooting in Grays Ferry that killed 3 people and injured 9 on July 7.

Police described the first suspect shown in the photo below as a male in his late teens or early 20s with a medium complexion, thin build and sideburns. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray head covering, black jacket, white T-shirt, black track pants and carrying an Under Armour backpack.

Philadelphia Police Department

Investigators said the second suspect is also a male in his late teens or early 20s, with a medium complexion and an unkempt afro. This suspect was last seen wearing black track pants, a black shirt and carrying a black Nike backpack with silver bubbling along the straps.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the mass shooting happened on the 1500 block of South Etting Street just before 1 a.m. on July 7. Later that night, Philadelphia police released a video of three suspects on Ring surveillance who remain at large.

Philadelphia Police Department

Bethel said officers had already responded to the same block late Saturday night into early Sunday. Police made arrests during that earlier incident and continued to monitor the area throughout the weekend. Officers then returned on Sunday after receiving reports of loud music. While responding to a separate incident nearby, officers heard gunfire and rushed back to the block.

In total, police said nine victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and three others were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. One additional victim walked into the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Pavilion Campus. Bethel said at least eight of the victims were taken by police.

Police said another victim went to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but was not shot and only injured from falling to the ground while running away.

Bethel said he believes there were around 40 individuals who may have been present at the time of the shooting. He added that there may have been an exchange of gunfire, and dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police said one person was taken into custody with a weapon, though their role in the shooting is unclear.