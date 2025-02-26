Jason Kelce asks board for approval for changes to Pennsylvania property, wants to stay in Delco

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce wants to stay in Delco, asks board for approval for property changes

Retired Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce is working to make sure his family can stay in Delaware County.

He spoke at a Haverford Township Zoning Board hearing last week about plans to build a new house on his property, add a fence and remove slopes in the land. He asked for variances to make the changes to his property on Coopertown Road.

Neighbors expressed concerns about potential runoff and flooding when the slopes are removed.

"Obviously things for my family are quite unique with the security purposes. We'd like to just deter a little bit of the foot traffic coming in and out of the home, so we were trying to put a fence that sufficiently does that while also appeals to the aesthetic of the area and that people would appreciate," he said.

The board approved the variances under the condition that stormwater runoff management is in place to protect the Kelces' neighbors.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, have three daughters and announced in November they are expecting a fourth.

Jason Kelce played for the Eagles for 13 seasons and was on the team that won the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2018. The Ohio native has made a home in the region, regularly celebrity bartending at the Jersey Shore, supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation and even giving holiday gifts to kids in Philadelphia's public schools last year.

After retiring from the NFL, Jason Kelce joined ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and hosted a late-night show. He also hosts a podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kylie Kelce, who graduated from Cabrini College, launched her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," in December.