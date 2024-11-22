Kylie Kelce announces she's expecting her fourth child on social media

Kylie Kelce, wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, announced Friday evening that the couple is expecting their fourth child.

The announcement was shared in an Instagram post featuring the Kelces' three daughters in matching pink "Big Sister" sweaters. Each daughter depicted a unique reaction to the news – with the youngest, Bennett Kelce, in tears.

The Philadelphia Eagles Instagram account congratulated the family in the comments.

The New Heights Podcast account also took to the comment section to say, "Congratulations to the whole fam 💚."

The Pennsylvania-based convenient store, Wawa, also left a comment: "pumped for another shorti to join the crew! congrats ❤️."

This comes after it was announced that Kylie Kelce will be featured in this year's Philly Special Christmas album, which was released Friday. Jason Kelce is also set to host a new late-night sports show on ESPN, premiering in early 2025.

With the family's new addition on the way, fans of the Kelces will have even more reason to celebrate this holiday season.