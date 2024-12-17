Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson bring holiday cheer to Philadelphia kids with Operation Snowball

This holiday season, the spirit of giving took on a whole new meaning as three Philadelphia Eagles legends launched Operation Snowball, a heartwarming initiative aimed at surprising students across the city with holiday gifts and some Eagles pride.

Today, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson partnered with toy companies and retailers to deliver more than 200,000 toys to hundreds of students in the School District of Philadelphia.

The trio visited Kirkbride School, Benjamin Franklin High School and the Alliance for Progress Charter School, where they spread joy and holiday cheer to students who might otherwise go without during the season.

"I remember when I was a kid, just getting a toy from my parents — it meant a lot," said Mailata. "Whatever we can do, whatever kind of joy that may bring to them, it means the world to us."

The inspiration behind Operation Snowball came from Kelce's desire to reflect the unbreakable spirit of Philadelphia. "Philly's so special. I don't know that anything like this would have been possible anywhere else," Kelce said, describing the collaborative effort that made the initiative a reality.

The project was kickstarted with a generous donation of nearly $1 million worth of toys from children's entertainment company Spin Master, known for brands like PAW Patrol and Rubik's Cube. In addition to Spin Master, a range of global partners, including Just Play, Fanatics, QVC and Jazwares, joined forces to support the cause.

All proceeds from the Philly Specials' third holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, will fund Operation Snowball, with donations benefiting the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

For teachers like Liza Taylor, who teaches third grade at Kirkbride, Operation Snowball brought more than just gifts; it gave students a reason to celebrate.

"They love that they're getting something special for Christmas, even if they don't have the means to get something or celebrate," Taylor said.

At Benjamin Franklin High School, sophomore Braydan Corker received an extra special gift when Mailata signed a hat for his father, a long-time Eagles fan.

"It means a lot how they take out of their time to come to spend time with the fans," Corker said.

Kelce, Mailata and Johnson have long been committed to their community, and this year's Operation Snowball is one of their most ambitious efforts yet.

"We're trying to go even bigger this year," said Kelce. "We're hoping to give a gift to every kid in the Philly public schools this holiday season. That's the Philadelphia spirit I've come to know, love and appreciate."

"This effort will bring joy to students across Philadelphia this holiday season, thanks to the generous support of the Philly Specials and the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia," said Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.

As Operation Snowball continues to grow, its impact is clear: It's not just about toys, it's about creating lasting memories and celebrating the heart of Philadelphia's community this holiday season.