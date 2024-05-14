Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially joins ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will still be able to watch Jason Kelce on their TVs every week, but he'll be in a different role. ESPN officially announced it signed Kelce, who played 13 seasons with the Eagles and retired in March, to a multi-year agreement to appear on Monday Night Football's pregame show, "Monday Night Countdown."

Kelce will be on "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. leading into Monday Night Football through the regular season. He'll also be on the pregame show for ESPN's wild card and divisional playoff games and join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark at halftime during each broadcast.

On "Monday Night Countdown," Kelce will be joined by Van Pelt, Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Kelce will also appear on ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage for Super Bowl LXI in 2027 when it airs on ABC and ESPN.

"Turns out, it was a short retirement! I'm excited to join ESPN, and particularly the 'Monday Night Countdown team,'" Kelce said in a release. "ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it's freaking Monday Night Football! and I'm ready for some football."

Kelce, who will celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City this summer for the fourth straight year to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation, officially announced his retirement from the NFL in March in an emotional press conference that recapped his 13-year career with the Birds and much more.

Kelce helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, the first in franchise history, over the New England Patriots in the 2017 season. He's earned six First Team All-Pro honors and seven trips to the Pro Bowl.

Kelce will still host his podcast, "New Heights," with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, despite his new role at ESPN.

"Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans," Burke Magnus, ESPN's President of Content, said in a release. "Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason's addition to 'Monday Night Countdown' will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage."