Kylie Kelce launches new "Not Gonna Lie" podcast: "I'm just as shocked as all of you"

Kylie Kelce has officially entered the podcast booth.

The Pennsylvania native, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and soon-to-be mom of four girls is launching her new podcast "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Wave Sports + Entertainment, which also produces Jason and Travis Kelce's popular "New Heights" podcast, is behind the Duchess of Delco's newest venture.

"I'm just as shocked as all of you that I'm starting a podcast," Kelce said in the teaser video for the new show. "But if everyone's going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me."

Kelce said listeners can expect to hear her "brutally honest opinions on motherhood" along with hot takes on sports and entertainment news and social media trends.

The ultimate Philly girl who undoubtedly bleeds green, Kelce even worked a dig on the Dallas Cowboys into the podcast trailer.

"The TV shot of Dak Prescott saying we f*****g suck, I was elated," she said.

Kylie's podcast is the latest Kelce family venture into the world of media and entertainment. Jason, who joined ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" after retiring from football at the end of last season, recently announced that he's hosting a one-hour late-night show on ESPN for five Fridays starting Jan. 3.

Episodes of the show, which is aptly titled "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," will coincide with the last week of the NFL's regular season and the playoffs.

New episodes of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" will drop Thursdays on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other major podcast platforms.