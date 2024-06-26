Jason Kelce celebrity bartends at Ocean Drive to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Jason Kelce and some of his former teammates traded their football gear for beach attire on Wednesday in Sea Isle City to act as celebrity bartenders to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation for the fourth straight year.

Fans packed the Ocean Drive wearing their Eagles green and they went crazy as Kelce was announced. He came out wearing an Eagles green and white luchador mask before serving drinks, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

Kelce was joined by former Eagles Beau Allen, Trent Cole and Fletcher Cox along with current players Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Jake Elliott and Avonte Maddox.

Even Dom DiSandro, aka "Big Dom," was on hand to help out behind the bar.

Kelce said even though you won't see him on the field this year for the Birds, he's still grateful to be able to be a part of the community.

"The fans that are here are a big reason why I enjoyed a wonderful career," Kelce said. "They supported me for a long time. They supported my teammates ... the city of Philadelphia, all the fans that are here today, it's a tremendous opportunity to all have a great time together and do something for a wonderful cause."

Wednesday's event is part of two days of fun and fundraising in Sea Isle. Thursday is the second-annual New Heights Beer Bowl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. People who donate $25 or more will be placed into a lottery to attend a podcast taping with the Kelce brothers as guests.

If you're unable to make it to the Jersey Shore, you can donate to to to Team 62's fundraising page by bidding on exclusive items, which runs through Friday until 5 p.m.

Since 2021, the event has raised more than $630,000.

Kelce retired in March after 13 seasons with the Eagles and accepted a job on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" in May.