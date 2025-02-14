Howie Roseman hit by beer at Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade: "I bleed for this city"

Howie Roseman struck by beer can during Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says he bleeds for Philadelphia. Well, literally. Roseman was hit with a beer can during the Birds' Super Bowl 2025 parade Friday in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed Roseman was struck during his speech at the bottom of the Art Museum steps.

Roseman sustained a cut on his forehead after a fan tossed a beer to him while he was on a bus.

"Philly, you put on a helluva parade today except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely," Shapiro said. "You fired it too hard. Just ask Howie Roseman."

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Roseman, sporting a cut atop his head, played the incident off.

"I bleed for this city," Roseman said. "Go Eagles!"

On a bus en route to the Art Museum, Roseman said the 2024 Eagles represent what "Philadelphia is all about."

"The players, the staff, we represent what Philadelphia is all about," Roseman said with a beer in one hand and a cigar in another. "Hard work, determined. We're the champs. I think what coach says, you can only be great with the greatness of others. I think at the end of the day, we had a lot of people who had a mission, who were determined to stick together, come together. Incredibly talented group. Just really proud."

Philadelphia estimated more than 1 million people would attend Friday's parade.